Lakeside Barricade Suspect Arrested After Opening Fire on Sheriff’s Deputies

A woman and her two children were locked in a bedroom of the home, hiding from the estranged father

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A man was arrested overnight in Lakeside after authorities said he opened fire on San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) deputies during a tense, hourslong standoff.

SDSO said deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at about 8:30 p.m. on the 11600 block of Hi Ridge Road, where a woman and her two children locked themselves in a bedroom after the estranged father appeared in their home. The suspect, 39-year-old Dustin Banzhof, drove away from the home and tried to evade authorities before he returned to the residence.

Banzhof obtained a firearm and SDSO said they believe he opened fire multiple times, prompting one sheriff's deputy to shoot back.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., the suspect emerged from the home and was taken into custody after a K-9 made contact. Banzhof was arrested for multiple crimes, but authorities have not specified what charges he faces.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured in the exchange.

Authorities urged Lakeside residents near the scene to stay indoors as they responded to the barricade. SDSO said there is no danger to the community.

The barricade remains under investigation by SDSO's Homicide Unit. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.

