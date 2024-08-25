Labrador retrievers sign up for duty with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department

The San Diego Sheriff's Department has several new service dogs, who were introduced to the public this week, to help keep the public safe.

The K9, which are trained to detect guns and explosives, have been in a 10-week training period, along with a bonding phase with their handlers. Unlike other K9 officers, including German shepherds, the four Labrador retrievers have a unique instinct to find things, San Diego County Sheriff's deputy Thomas Nelson told NBC 7.

"They have a job to do, and they — Labrador retrievers are perfect for this job," Nelson said. "They have a high hunt drive — they're hunting dogs — so they wanna go out there and they wanna find stuff. And I know we call them working dogs, but these dogs, they love to play, and this is all a big game for them."

The department spokesman said the dogs will be available for service with law-enforcement agencies throughout San Diego County.