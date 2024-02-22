Juvenile whale washes up on La Jolla beach

A juvenile gray whale washed up on the shore near the iconic Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) La Jolla laboratory responded and found the marine mammal in shallow water south of La Jolla Shores. A NOAA spokesperson described the whale as approximately 24 feet long and fairly thin.

As of 6:10 p.m., the whale was still alive, NOAA said. NOAA researchers and lifeguards with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department plan to reassess the situation on Friday morning.

At this time, it is not known how the whale became stranded in the sand.

If the whale is deceased, San Diego Fire-Rescue lifeguards told NBC 7 they would tow the marine mammal on Friday.

Thursday night's high tide is at 9:04 p.m. The tide was visibly coming in, as seen on the Marine Room restaurant’s online camera feed.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information.