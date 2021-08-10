Killing at Fallbrook Nursery: ME Says Victim Died of Stab Wound to Chest

A man who was killed at a nursery in San Diego’s North County over the weekend died from a stab wound to the chest, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.

Ismael Resendiz, 33, of Escondido, was killed on Saturday night at a nursery along the 5400 block of Rainbow Creek Road in Fallbrook. An autopsy from the ME’s office confirmed the manner of death was homicide, officials said Monday.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department arrested Luis Muniz, 57, on suspicion of killing Resendiz. Muniz is due to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Muniz lives at the nursery, SDSO Lt. Thomas Seiver said over the weekend. The motive for the murder remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case can call the SDSO Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or (858) 565-5200, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.