Kidnapping attempt reported in Mission Bay, police searching for suspect

By Renee Schmiedeberg

San Diego police patrol car
San Diego police are looking for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a child in Mission Bay on Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers received a report of someone trying to kidnap a 7 year old around 1:27 p.m. at 1718 Mission Bay Dr., according to San Diego Police Department Sgt. Jared Wilson

A description of the suspect has not yet been released, but a search is underway, police told NBC 7.

The incident reportedly took place in an area close to many parks where recreational activities take place such as Fiesta Island, De Anza Cove Park and more.

This is an active and developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

