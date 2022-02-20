Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Delays World Tour After Testing Positive for COVID Following Show at Pechanga Arena

The global tour was originally scheduled to begin in March 2020 but was delayed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic

By City News Service

Justin Bieber sings live
Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Pop superstar Justin Bieber is delaying his world tour after he tested positive for COVID-19 after performing a show at Pechanga Arena in the Midway District.

Bieber's San Diego show took place Friday and he performed some of his most popular hits from his 2021 album, "Justice,'' at times standing on a giant prop airplane.

A tour representative told TMZ that Bieber learned he had the virus on Saturday "but thankfully is feeling OK.'' The tour's scheduled show in Las Vegas was postponed and rescheduled for June 28, according to a tour statement released Saturday.

"Justin is of course hugely disappointed but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority,'' the announcement said. "The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.''

The global tour was originally scheduled to begin in March 2020 but was delayed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.


