Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's World Tour is Kicking Off in San Diego; Meet and Greet Chance Announced

The chart-topping pop star has announced a massive tour, new album and docuseries for 2020.

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Justin Bieber performs onstage during ‘HOMECOMING WEEKEND’ hosted by The h.wood Group & REVOLVE, presented by Flow.com and PLACES.CO, produced by Uncommon Entertainment at the Pacific Design Center, on Friday, February 11th, in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for Homecoming Weekend)

Before he goes "All Around the World," chart-topping pop star Justin Bieber will kick off his international tour at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The Midway District venue will be packed to the brim for the sold-out concert.

It's been years in the making and Beliebers have waited patiently for the tour since it was announced in 2019. The "Justice World Tour," which was supposed to be a 2020 event, was postponed due to the coronavirus. This time around, however, the pop star announced a new partnership that will give fans the chance to win some sweet experiences.

In collaboration with Propeller, which offers activists points based on the good deeds they do, Bieber announced the "Justice in Action" initiative. With it, the singer hopes to raise awareness of climate action, voter registration and criminal justice reform. Each night of the tour will offer local action opportunities for concert-goers to take part in.

Participants will get a chance to upgrade their tickets to VIP-level seating and fans everywhere, whether or not they have tickets already, can enter for their chance to be flown out to Paris to attend Bieber's concert at the Accor Arena and meet him in person.

Bieber's San Diego concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. For a list of full tour dates, click here.


