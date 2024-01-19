Jump into marriage with a leap year wedding at the San Diego County Clerk's office

If you're notorious for forgetting important dates, you may want to get married on a day that's hard to forget, particularly because, most years, it doesn't even exist.

Leap Day only comes around every four years, and in honor of the special day -- happening this year on Feb. 29, 2024 --San Diego Assessor and County Clerk Jordan Marks is offering walk-in weddings.

Couples wishing to "take the leap" or renew their wedding vows can schedule an appointment on www.SDARCC.gov. Appointments are recommended, but walk-in customers are also welcome at four County Clerk locations, including Chula Vista, Downtown San Diego, San Marcos and Santee.

"If they get married on a leap day some hope they only have to remember their anniversary every four years, but being married on such a memorable date will make their wedding all the more special," Marks said.

The Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Offices will be open on Feb. 29th at 8 a.m. with the last appointment at 5 p.m. for marriage licenses and civil ceremonies. Walk-ins are welcome between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Couples wanting to get married on the special day can choose between appointments for the indoor ceremony room or the outdoor wedding venue.

Appointments can be made online at www.sdarcc.gov or by calling 619- 237-0502.

The cost of a non-confidential marriage license is $129.00. For an additional $107.00, the couples may have their ceremonies performed by county staff in English or Spanish.