Joe Musgrove to start San Diego Padres first Cactus League game against the Dodgers

The Padres play their first Cactus League game on Thursday, February 22 in Peoria against the Dodgers. They aren't wasting any time putting one of their best pitchers on the mound.

Manager Mike Shildt says Joe Musgrove will start the exhibition opener. It's a great sign for the Grossmont High School alum. Musgrove had to shut his 2023 season down early with a shoulder issue. The Padres are encouraged by his rehab and think he's ready to go against what should be, even in a practice game, one of the best lineups in baseball.

"He's had a very productive off-season. He's healthy, he's throwing his (live batting practices), he feels great, and he's going to pitch on Thursday," says Shildt.

But, does this mean Musgrove will also be lining up to start the regular season opener on March 20 against Los Angeles in South Korea? If so, the skipper is not tipping his hand.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"I wouldn't read too much into it. You can have fun with it all you want," says Shildt. "Joe is starting the first Spring Training game and how we go from there, we'll take it from there."

Michael King, the cornerstone of the package the Padres got from New York in the Juan Soto trade, will enter the game after Musgrove. Then it will likely be a group of relievers and minor leaguers.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.