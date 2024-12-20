Jamul Indian Village land transfer act awaits Biden's signature

A bill that would approve the placement of 172 acres of land in East County into tribal trust for the Jamul Indian Village was passed Wednesday and is was sent to President Joe Biden's desk for signing.

The Jamul Indian Village Land Transfer Act, sponsored by Senators Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler, both D-California, and Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Bonsall, aims to secure the tribe's ancestral lands and preserve Kumeyaay traditions. The bill also received strong support from Rep. Juan Vargas (D-San Diego).

“The Jamul Indian Village has fought for years to bring tribal members back to their ancestral land to raise families, preserve their culture and honor their history,” Issa said. “This is about empowering individuals and preserving sacred sites for generations to come.”

Once covering over 640 acres, the Jamul tribe’s ancestral lands have been reduced to just six acres, making it one of the smallest reservations in the nation. Since 2005, the tribe has purchased four parcels of land totaling 172 acres, intending to restore their homeland.



If signed into law, the act will allow the tribe to use the land for housing, administrative offices, a health clinic, a childcare center and other community resources. Additionally, the parcels include access roads, a historic church and a cemetery central to the tribe’s heritage.

"This critical legislation will help bring our people back to the community that has been our home from the beginning of time,'' said Erica M. Pinto, chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village when the act was introduced earlier this year. "It will also achieve the restoration and protection of our culturally significant ancestral lands."

Senator Padilla echoed the significance of the bill: “The Jamul Indian Village will finally gain the homeland they deserve to preserve their sacred history.”



The largest parcel, about 161 acres, lies off State Route 94 in Jamul. Tribal leaders envision it as the foundation for revitalizing their community and ensuring cultural preservation.



President Biden’s signature is the final step for the legislation to become law.