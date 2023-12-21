It's the most (busiest) wonderful time of the year for the US Postal Service

Thursday was the last day to send holiday packages through the United States Postal Service if they need to arrive by Christmas Day.

In the meantime, it seemed like every delivery person from the USPS to the guys in brown were on the streets in San Diego this week.

“This is the best week of the whole year. We are built for this,” beamed Nancy Lee Grano, a 30-year postal worker.

Grano said the week before Christmas always brings the heaviest loads.

“It’s a little bit more packages. Maybe a few more letters,” she said.

Not enough checks, but plenty of deliveries this week.

“It’s happiness to bring all these people joy, bring them their packages,” added Grano. “It’s fun to deliver cheer to the world.”

The USPS said they will deliver roughly 10 billion letters, parcels and packages between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. A spokesman said they had to hire 10,000 seasonal workers nationwide to handle the load.