Things to do for fun in National City

National City isn't the biggest town in San Diego County, but there's more than enough there to supply a good time. Here are some ideas:

Family Fun

ANVIO Virtual Reality Park

ANVIO is a leader in VR playgrounds. Strap on ther fully wireless head and body gear and immerse yourself in virtual worlds while you play shooting games set in concrete jungles or amid the zombie apocalypse, or take on quests through ancient cities with a team.



Address: 3030 Plaza Bonita Road Westfield, Plaza Bonita, suite 2530, National City, CA 91950

Pepper Park

This is no ordinary park. There's a sandpit playground and a picnic table, sure, but there's also a boat ramp and fishing pier. The park also caps the city's 1-mile art walk. A large parking lot, bike racks and a public bathroom make getting there, and staying there, easy.



Address: 3299 Tidelands Ave, National City, CA 91950



Lowrider Cruising

If you have a low-low of your own, high-side down Highland Avenue with the long line of hydraulic classic car drivers. The pastime was banned in the city for more than three decades but was recently legalized, so there's a lot of makeup cruising to be done. The next cruising night is slated for the first Friday in October.



Niederfrank's Ice Cream

They've been making ice cream over at Niederfrank's for 75 years, so it has to be good. They have the staples like vanilla, chocolate and strawberry, but don't miss the avocado-pistachio, coconut-strawberry, or sorbets all made with real fruit.



Address: 726 A Ave National City, CA 91950

NBC 7's Dana Williams spoke to a woman who's spent nearly 30 years upholding tradition in National City.

Date Night

Waterfront Grill

We're not saying you can't take a date to Pepper Park or out to ice cream downtown, but if you're looking to sit down at a place with a view as good as its menu, try Waterfront Grill at Pier 32.



Address: 3201 Marina Way National City, CA 91950

Cafe la Maze

Go back in time to mid-1900s Hollywood for a meal in leather-clad horseshoe booths under dim chandeliers. Cafe la Maze's first location sprung up in Tinsel Town and was a hangout spot for all of the big stars.



Address: 1441 Highland Ave. National City, CA 91950

Hannegan's House Beer Co. and Creamery

National City's only brewery features Irish and Mexican-inspired beer paired with beer-infused ice cream. Need we say more?



Address: 1535 Tidelands Ave. Ste. C, National City, CA 91950

NBC 7 Digital Producer Rafael Avitabile introduces us to Andy Hannegan, owner of a one-of-a-kind brewery in National City.

Get Active

National City Golf Course

Adults and juniors can swing away here for as little as $8 with a membership. Club rentals are available and there's a driving range if you're just looking to practice.



Address: 1439 Sweetwater Rd. National City, CA 91950

Art Walk

This 1-mile self-guided track brings you before sculptures, murals and even decorative benches. The Port of San Diego calls the Art Walk a "singular experience, unique to each person who happens by."



Map: Click here

Bayshore Bikeway

This 24-mile loop takes you from the Embarcaddero, down Tidelands Avenue through National City and back through the Silver Strand to Coronado. There are plenty of restaurants, watering holes, viewing spots and photo opportunities along the way. You can even stop off at Hannegan's House.



Map: Click here

El Toyon Recreation Center/Park

A full turf field, basketball and tennis courts, grass galore, a fenced in dog run with an agility course, and an indoor event space that hots everything from esports to ballet folklorico.



Address: 2005 E. 4th Street National City, CA 91950

Learn and Explore

Stein Farm Family Farm

This living history farmhouse takes you back to the 1800s. The Victorian-style farmhouse is currently undergoing renovations, but the orchard and expansive outdoor space are perfect for educational tours or even weddings.



Address: 1808 F Ave., National City, CA 91950

National City Train Depot

If you love trains, you have to check out this museum operated by the San Diego Electric Railway Association. The main station building was built in 1882 and still stands proud (thanks to a restoration 25 years ago). Yes, there is a sweet model train inside. Not only will learn a ton at the museum, but there's a good chance you'll see trains chugging by on the tracks outside.



Address: 922 W. 23rd St. National City, CA 91950

National City Heritage Square and Brick Row

A fall photo shoot at this city square, built in the late 1800s, would do numbers on Instagram. Thank us later. Frank Kimball spent $30,000 to build Brick Row, and had originally planned to rent the homes out to railroad executives.



Address: 909 A Ave., National City, CA 91950

Walton House

This Queen Anne-style Victorian beauty was built in 1896 by wealthy businessman Oliver Noyes. John Walton, son of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton, bought the house in the 1980s and made some pretty significant improvements.



Address: 2525 N Avenue

Paradise Creek Educational Park

This is a great place to take a stroll and admire plant and wildlife thriving in open space, but you might want to wear boots.



Address: Access from Pier 32 Marina

Frank Kimball House

If you ever wanted to pay your respects to Kimball for his influence on affordable housing, or for founding National City, stop by his old crib. Bricks from the chimney were shipped from San Francisco, and Kimball was later inspired to start his own brick kiln which supplied the bricks for Brick Row.



Address: 921 A Avenue, National City CA 91950

Kimball’s legacy is alive and well more than 150 years later as the founding father of National City.