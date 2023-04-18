‘Times Have Changed': National City Ends Lowrider Cruising Ban

Cruising in your lowrider is no longer a crime in National City.

The city council officially repealed the ban Tuesday night, reversing a 1992 ordinance endorsed by then-city leaders, who said they were targeting crime and balked at by lowrider community members who claimed the ban was racially motivated.

The first reading of the repeal came two weeks ago and ended with a unanimous vote, making Tuesday's vote a mere formality.

Cruising was ingrained in National City culture for decades, but in 1992 the city council passed an ordinance that banned the pastime, reports NBC 7's Kelvin Henry.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"Times have changed a lot," National City Mayor Ron Morris said. "I think the image of lowriders has changed. They got stigmatized with a lot of things they didn't have anything to do with. It was people who were on the sidelines, and it's taken a while for people to realize these are people that love these cars. The last thing they want is trouble around their cars."

Sherry Yafuso and Deanna Garcia remember cruising as teens before the ban was enacted. They burst into tears when the official repeal was announced.

"We're seen now. We are seen, we're not the stereotypes everyone put us out to be. We're family, people see us for who we are," Garcia said.

Garcia is a part of the United Lowrider Coalition, an advocacy group leading the charge for the repeal in National City and across the state with Assembly Bill 436, which was introduced by 80th District State Assemblyman David Alvarez.

"It's a cultural thing. We're out ther with family and friends. It's not just a hobby. Many of us, it's a lifestyle. We live our life around the lowrider scene," Garcia said.

Now, Garcia can hit switches in her 2000 Lincoln Towncar without worry.

"We were afraid so now we can get in our cars, go down Highland, we know there's no problem. Of course, safety is everyone's concern," she said.

To celebrate, members of the United Lowrider Coalition say they'll hold a ceremonial event May 19. They plan to take down a cruising ban sign on Highland Avenue and 18th Street.

Last May, lowriders took to the streets in National City for the first time in 30 years as part of a trial period to determine if the practice should continue long-term. At that time, the plan was for lowrider cruising to be allowed in National City on the first Friday of the month through October.

However, after the extremely popular first lowrider cruise night was held May 6, the city of National City and National City Police Departments wanted the event sponsor to foot a nearly $8,000 tab for each of its upcoming events.

The police department provided the United Lowriders Coalition with a letter outlining several issues they say were encountered or observed during the event. Some of the issues addressed included "extraordinary traffic congestion," a lack of "event-related traffic signage, and a need for dedicated police resources specific to the event."

In late May, the test pilot of legal lowrider cruising was discontinued, with scheduled events canceled after the organizers said they couldn't afford the hefty price tag tacked on by the city and its police department.