Illness prompts rock icon Bruce Springsteen to postpone San Diego show

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bruce Springsteen, who is continuing to recover from peptic ulcer disease, announced Wednesday he is postponing the remainder of his 2023 tour dates, including a show at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

Springsteen and the E Street Band were scheduled to perform at the arena on Dec. 2. The sold-out show would have reportedly been his first appearance in America's Finest City since way back in 1981. News of Springsteen's illness first emerged in May of this year, when he postponed three dates.

The illness causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

Springsteen, who just celebrated his 74th birthday, said in a statement, "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

According to an announcement posted on X, formerly Twitter, all shows will be postponed until 2024.

Rescheduled dates are expected to be announced next week, with all shows expected to take place at the originally scheduled venues.

"When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund," according to the announcement. "All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announce dates."

Springsteen's 2023 tour, his first in six years, kicked off on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, before 20,000 fans who mostly stood through the 28-song arena show that included staples like “Born to Run,” “Glory Days,” “Rosalita,” “Promised Land” and “Backstreets.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report — Ed.