In Your Neighborhood

NBC 7 goes In Your Neighborhood to share the stories that matter to your community
Chula Vista

Chula Vista's UniverCity breaks ground, paving way for city's first four-year university

The project will also add the first new city library since 1995

By City News Service

The site of UniverCity and the new public library
Google Earth

The city of Chula Vista will break ground Monday on the first phase of UniverCity at Chula Vista, located in the Millenia master-planned community.

The project is intended to add state-of-the-art office space and the first new city library since 1995, as well as leaving space for the city's first four-year university, a long-time goal of city leaders.

More Stories About Chula Vista

news Sep 18

No grades? No attendance? No problem. Southwestern College tests new associate degrees

Chula Vista Sep 13

Woman accused of executing friend in Chula Vista field was framed by gang: Defense

Chula Vista Aug 30

Prince Harry surprises Chula Vista moviegoers at screening of new Netflix doc ‘Heart of Invictus'

This initial phase includes construction of the 168,000 square-foot Class "A" Think Campus at Millenia Office building, with office space unlike anything currently available in the city, a statement from the city reads.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Planned to anchor that new building will be Chula Vista's largest public library. At 60,000 square feet, it is "envisioned to include community meeting spaces, a passport office, and a business incubator that provides resources and support for small businesses," the city statement reads.

UniverCity is supported in part by funding from the state, administered by the California State Library.

CBRE, Chula Vista's broker, is now seeking qualified tenants in various industries. Higher education partners are also engaged to support the vision and mission of the development, the city statement reads.

Construction is underway and expected to be complete in fall 2025.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Chula Vista
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us