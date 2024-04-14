Part of northbound I-5 in Carlsbad to close overnight Monday: Caltrans

All northbound lanes on Interstate 5 from Carlsbad Village Drive to Vista Way will be closed overnight Monday, according to Caltrans San Diego.

The closure will take place from 11:30 p.m. Monday to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, when crews will continue placing an overhead sign structure in the city of Carlsbad, the agency said.

Caltrans shared a graphic showing the detour route in green. According to the map, travelers will exit at Carlsbad Village Drive, go up El Camino Real and return to I-5 either from Vista Way or State Route 78.

Caltrans A northbound I-5 closure detour map provided by Caltrans.

"Detour signage will be in place to guide motorists around this closure," Caltrans said in a news release.