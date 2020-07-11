Inmate Dies At Prison in Otay Mesa

An inmate at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in Otay Mesa has died, authorities announced Friday.

The California Office of the Inspector General was notified of the death about 5 p.m. Friday, the office said. It was not immediately clear when or how the inmate died.

Further information was not released, but officials with the Office of the Inspector General responded to the state prison to monitor the investigation.

The Office of the Inspector General "works to provide oversight and transparency concerning the policies and practices of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation," according to its website.