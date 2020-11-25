San Ysidro

Injury Crash on Interstate 5 in San Ysidro Traps Driver, Injures SDPD Officer

By City News Service

SkyRanger 7 is over the freeway involving an SDPD officer
SkyRanger 7

 A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in San Ysidro late Wednesday afternoon left one seriously injured person trapped in the wreckage and a San Diego police officer with minor injuries.

The crash happened at around 4:20 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5, south of
state Route 905.

California Highway Patrol said, one driver was trapped in a vehicle and footage from the scene showed firefighters working to free the motorist.

San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said an SDPD officer
involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

The collision resulted in the shutdown of the right three lanes until
about 5:45 p.m., according to Caltrans.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

