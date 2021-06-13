Indoor Exhibits, Below Deck Galleries to Reopen at Maritime Museum on June 15

The Maritime Museum of San Diego announced they will reopen its indoor exhibits and below deck galleries on June 15.

As well as below deck reopening, the USS dolphin submarine will open too.

“We are thrilled to reopen our indoor visitor areas after temporary closure of these popular spaces for fifteen months to comply with state guidelines during the pandemic," said Raymond Ashley, President and CEO of the museum. "Thanks to our generous donors, members, community of supporters, dedicated staff and volunteers, we have survived this pandemic and together eager to welcome back local San Diego and visitors’ alike to our immersive waterfront experience."

Additional sanitation, disinfection and cleaning procedures will continue even with the lift of state health guidelines, the museum said.

Exhibits reopened include galleries and maritime artifacts and photographic displays found throughout the fleet including aboard the Star of India, 1898 steam ferryboat Berkeley, Navy Frigate replica H.M.S. Surprise, Spanish galleon replica San Salvador, Official Tall ship of the state, Californian, 1904 Steam yacht Medea, and USS Dolphin submarine.

The Russian Foxtrot class attack submarine B-39 remains closed. Adventures Sails will resume this summer, the museum said.

The Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for kids age 12 and under. Seniors (62+), military and students can get in for $15. The Maritime Museum Bay Boat tours are an additional price per person.

Visitors can buy tickets online in advance. Museum Ticket Booth machines near the attraction will still sell tickets, but bring a credit or debit card, because cash will not be accepted.

The Maritime Museum Gift Store located on the lower deck of the steam ferry Berkeley will also reopen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.