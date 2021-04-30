jail visits

In-Person Visits Set to Resume at San Diego-Area Jails

Visiting procedures will operate under strict health protocols, with mandatory measures including face coverings

By City News Service

Beginning Saturday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department will resume in-person visits to its jails, a service suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency announced Thursday.

Those wishing to plan outings to George Bailey Detention Facility, San Diego Central Jail, South Bay Detention Facility or Vista Detention Facility to see an inmate will be able to schedule times again starting Friday, the Sheriff's Department advised.

Visiting procedures will operate under strict health protocols, with mandatory measures including face coverings, symptom and temperature screenings, and limits of one adult and one child per appointment.

In-person visits will not be immediately available at East Mesa Reentry Facility, Facility 8 or Las Colinas women's jail, according to sheriff's officials. Limited video chats with inmates at those facilities are slated to begin May 15.

Those interested in scheduling appointments are asked to confirm the visiting status of individual facilities by logging on online and clicking on the "Who's in Jail" heading.

