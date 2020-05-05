Illumina to Donate $1M to San Diego Students, Frontline Workers

You are watching a stream of the city of San Diego's daily news conference via the city's Facebook page.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and representatives from the biotech firm Illumina are meeting Tuesday to announce a $1 million donation toward underprivileged students and essential workers.

The donation comes as part of a #GivingTuesday celebration. Illumina has partnered with the San Diego Unified School District and the San Diego Foundation to make the donation a reality.

Funds will support STEAM education and distance learning initiatives in the district, including students without internet access, as well as health care workers and programs for food security and small businesses.