Hundreds of MLB Hopefuls Head to Petco Park to Show Off Their Skills

Hundreds of Major League Baseball hopefuls will be taking a swing at their dreams this week as Petco Park hosts the 2022 MLB Draft Combine.

From Tuesday through Sunday, the top 300 draft-eligible baseball players will showcase their skills in hopes of being drafted to one of 30 Major League teams. Top high school players will also be able to participate in pro-style workouts and games against other athletes their age.

Off the field, Combine attendees will have a chance to speak with MLB general managers and scouting personnel to make a case for themselves and their athletic futures.

Baseball fans are invited to watch the workouts in person on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with free tickets available to the public.

For more information on the event or to get tickets, click here.