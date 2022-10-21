How to Watch Phillies Vs. Padres NLCS Games 3, 4 and 5

The NLCS is tied 1-1 and the Padres are in Philadelphia for Games 3, 4 and 5. Will the Phillies reach the World Series in their first postseason appearance since 2011? Or will the Padres reach the Fall Classic for the first time since 1998?

Here's everything you need to know on how and where to watch the games:

Here is the schedule for the Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 3, 4 and 5 at Citizens Bank Park:

Game 3 in Philadelphia: Friday, Oct. 21 at 4:37 p.m. on FS1

Game 4 in Philadelphia: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 4:45 p.m. on Fox

Game 5 in Philadelphia: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 11:37 a.m. FS1

How to watch Phillies vs. Padres NLCS

Every game for the Phillies-Padres series will air on either FOX or FOX Sports 1. Games 1, 3, 5 and 6 will be on FS1, while Games 2, 4 and 7 will be on FOX. You can also stream the games online through FoxSports.com right here.

Padres Hosting Free Watch Parties for Games 3, 4 and 5 of the NLCS

The Padres will be hosting free watch parties all weekend at Petco Park. Fans can watch the games on the Petco Park videoboard. The watch parties are free, but fans must redeem their tickets online. No walk-ups will be permitted.

More details can be found here.

Are Tickets Still Available for the NLCS Games in San Diego?

Tickets appear to be sold out on Ticketmaster, the San Diego Padres' official retailer, but some seats are available on re-seller sites like GameTime and Stubhub — if you're willing to pay a premium. Some fans have also reported getting lucky on Ticketmaster day-of, but patience is key. Good luck!