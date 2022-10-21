San Diego Padres

How to Watch Phillies Vs. Padres NLCS Games 3, 4 and 5

By Logan Reardon and NBC 7 Staff

Edmundo Sosa #33 of the Philadelphia Phillies signals as Juan Soto #22 of the San Diego Padres celebrates after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning of Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in San Diego, California.
Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The NLCS is tied 1-1 and the Padres are in Philadelphia for Games 3, 4 and 5. Will the Phillies reach the World Series in their first postseason appearance since 2011? Or will the Padres reach the Fall Classic for the first time since 1998

Here's everything you need to know on how and where to watch the games:

Here is the schedule for the Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 3, 4 and 5 at Citizens Bank Park:

Game 3 in Philadelphia: Friday, Oct. 21 at 4:37 p.m. on FS1

Game 4 in Philadelphia: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 4:45 p.m. on Fox

Game 5 in Philadelphia: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 11:37 a.m. FS1

Phillies Vs. Padres NLCS: Game Times, TV, Ticket Info and More

How to watch Phillies vs. Padres NLCS

Every game for the Phillies-Padres series will air on either FOX or FOX Sports 1. Games 1, 3, 5 and 6 will be on FS1, while Games 2, 4 and 7 will be on FOX. You can also stream the games online through FoxSports.com right here.

Padres Hosting Free Watch Parties for Games 3, 4 and 5 of the NLCS

The Padres will be hosting free watch parties all weekend at Petco Park. Fans can watch the games on the Petco Park videoboard. The watch parties are free, but fans must redeem their tickets online. No walk-ups will be permitted.

More details can be found here.

Tickets appear to be sold out on Ticketmaster, the San Diego Padres' official retailer, but some seats are available on re-seller sites like GameTime and Stubhub — if you're willing to pay a premium. Some fans have also reported getting lucky on Ticketmaster day-of, but patience is key. Good luck!

San Diego’s Mr. October: Padres Turn to Hometown Ace Musgrove for Game 3

