Honor Flight San Diego Wants YOU, WWII and Korean War Veterans

Honor Flight San Diego has begun a search for World War II and Korean War-era veterans in San Diego, Imperial and Riverside counties to go on an honor flight to Washington, D.C.

The outreach campaign, "Operation Find Our Vets'' is part of the organization's efforts during Military Appreciation Month.

"Finding men and women WWII and Korea veterans has never been more urgent,'' said Julie Brightwell, chair of Honor Flight San Diego. "The youngest Korean veteran is about 87 years old, with many veterans well into their 90s and over 100 years old. We know they are out there, we just have to find them.''

The organization -- which sends veterans to the nation's capital to honor their service - partnered with San Diego County's Office of Military and Veterans Affairs, the USS Midway Museum and Alpine Veterans Wall of Honor to assist with finding the veterans. Other organizations can contact Honor Flight San Diego if they'd like to partner in finding the veterans.

Community members can connect with the group at info@HonorFlightSanDiego.org or 800-655-6997. Applications for WWII and Korea-era veterans can be downloaded at www.HonorFlightSanDiego.org.

The honor flights are a three-day trip to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials built for veterans' service and sacrifice. Priority is given to seniors and those with terminal illnesses. There is no cost to veterans for the trip. The next trip is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 1-3.