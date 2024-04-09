Homicide investigation underway after man dies in El Cajon

San Diego police are investigating after an unhoused man was assaulted and died in El Cajon Tuesday morning.

911 callers reported a possible assault near the First Citizens Bank south of the Main Street Plaza shopping center on West Main Street around 3 a.m., El Cajon police said. When officers arrived, they found a man whom they know to be homeless unresponsive with blunt force injuries.

First responders tried to revive the man with CPR but he did not survive.

The nature of the man's injuries prompted El Cajon police to launch a homicide investigation.

El Cajon police said they initially detained a person for questioning but it was not clear if they were involved. Police have not identified any suspects and no one was in custody as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video as part of their investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.