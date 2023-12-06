ramona

Homicide detectives investigating shooting in Ramona

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A homicide investigation is underway in Ramona after residents reported hearing gunshots and a man yelling for help, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies were called to Highway 78 and Haverford Road around 11:30 p.m. and told NBC 7 they found a victim inside a vehicle and immediately rendered aid.

The victim's condition is unknown but homicide detectives are at the scene investigating.

No other information was available.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

ramona
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us