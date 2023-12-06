Homicide detectives investigating shooting in Ramona

A homicide investigation is underway in Ramona after residents reported hearing gunshots and a man yelling for help, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies were called to Highway 78 and Haverford Road around 11:30 p.m. and told NBC 7 they found a victim inside a vehicle and immediately rendered aid.

The victim's condition is unknown but homicide detectives are at the scene investigating.

No other information was available.

