Hit-and-Run

Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Woman in Jamacha-Lomita Area Sought

The pedestrian suffered a collapsed lung, several broken ribs and a fractured pelvis, police said

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

police siren
Getty Images

Authorities in the Jamacha-Lomita area are searching for the driver who struck a 60-year-old woman with his car and fled the scene Monday night.

Just before 7 p.m., police got a call of a hit-and-run in the 1100 block of Cardiff Street. There, a vehicle traveled southbound on Cardiff Street as a 60-year-old woman crossed the street. The car then struck the pedestrian, causing the victim to suffer a fractured pelvis, collapsed lung and several broken ribs.

Police said the woman’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Supply Delay Closes Petco Park Vaccination Super Station

first alert forecast 13 mins ago

Light Showers Tuesday Morning in San Diego, Followed by Warming Trend

The woman was not crossing in a crosswalk at the time, according to authorities, who added that she wore dark clothing when she was hit by the car.

Authorities said the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is believed to be a dark-colored SUV that was last seen traveling westbound on Carlisle Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Hit-and-RunInvestigationhit and runpedestrianjamacha-lomita
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us