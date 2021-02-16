Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Woman in Jamacha-Lomita Area Sought

Authorities in the Jamacha-Lomita area are searching for the driver who struck a 60-year-old woman with his car and fled the scene Monday night.

Just before 7 p.m., police got a call of a hit-and-run in the 1100 block of Cardiff Street. There, a vehicle traveled southbound on Cardiff Street as a 60-year-old woman crossed the street. The car then struck the pedestrian, causing the victim to suffer a fractured pelvis, collapsed lung and several broken ribs.

Police said the woman’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The woman was not crossing in a crosswalk at the time, according to authorities, who added that she wore dark clothing when she was hit by the car.

Authorities said the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is believed to be a dark-colored SUV that was last seen traveling westbound on Carlisle Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.