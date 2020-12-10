Surveillance Video Shows Possible Suspect Vehicle in Deadly Fallbrook Hit-and-Run

CHP investigators are trying to track down the driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a woman while she was out on an evening walk with her husband Thursday evening in Fallbrook.

The couple was walking northbound along the unpaved shoulder of Gird Road, north of Laketree Drive, just before 5 p.m. when the woman was hit, according to the North County Fire District.

The woman, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was uninjured.

CHP investigators released surveillance footage showing a possible suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Fallbrook that killed a woman who was out on a walk with her husband.

CHP investigators are trying to track down the driver, who stopped for a moment before driving away northbound on Gird Road, according to the CHP. The vehicle is described as a dark-colored pickup truck, with possible damage to its right front side.

Hours later, investigators released surveillance footage showing a possible suspect vehicle on the road near the scene.

Both Gird Road and Laketree Drive were closed Thursday night due to the ongoing investigation.