Hiker dies after falling from cliffs in La Jolla, officials say

One person died after falling from the cliffs in La Jolla on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on a popular trail below the Torrey Pines Gliderport.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department says the victim was a hiker. SDFD Lifeguards performed CPR and called the San Diego Police Department for assistance just before 4 p.m., SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

Despite the first responders' efforts, the victim was pronounced dead and taken to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's officer, Buttle said.

The hiker's name has not yet been released. Officials did not provide NBC 7 with details on the circumstances leading up to the fall.