In Your Neighborhood: Chula Vista's History of Explosive Growth Inspires City's Promising Future

The failure of Sweetwater Dam in 1916, the Wall Street Crash of 1929, our country's launch into World War II in 1941: These are just a few moments in history that forever changed the landscape in Chula Vista. And now, amid a home-building boom in the east and a half-billion-dollar resort planned on the bayfront, the city we know and love is poised for decades of continued growth.

NBC 7 spent weeks preparing stories unique to the county's second-largest city and brought them to you live from Third Avenue during our evening newscasts on Aug. 17. Check them out!

What Makes Chula Vista, Chula Vista?

A good city is more than just a spot on a map. Chula Vista's character is forged by a 100-plus-year transformation from agricultural epicenter to defense industry boomtown to exploding suburb with big dreams.

Business & Development in Chula Vista

Chula Vista looks a lot different than it did even a few years ago. From the totally revamped Third Avenue Village -- which the city is now rebranding as Downtown Chula Vista -- to rapid growth in the eastern part of the city and a half-billion-dollar bayfront resort in the works, see what's on tap for the South Bay's jewel.

Things to Do ... and Eat!

The U.S. Census says 60% of Chula Vista residents are Hispanic or Latinx, but the cultural impact that population has had on the city is impossible to quantify. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the local cuisine.

Hear From the Mayors, Current and Future

Mayor Mary Casillas Salas' run as mayor will come to an end this year, and the two candidates vying for her seat are campaigning full steam ahead. Her from Salas and her potential replacements, Ammar Campa-Najjar and John McCann.