Here's What Padres Fans Can Look Forward to in 2023: Schedule, Giveaways, Themed Games, Parties & More

After a thrilling postseason in 2022, Padres fans are more amped than ever to root for their home team at Petco Park this season.

Lucky for us, the Padres have ramped up the festivities with dozens of parties in the park, events honoring our those who serve and, of course, some for the kids. Plus, the Padres are hosting several themed nights -- from a night for the LGBTQ+ community to an opportunity to bring your furry friend to the park with you.

Here is the schedule for the San Diego Padres for the first half of the 2023 season:

Opening Series: San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

The San Diego Padres are starting the season at home with a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies starting on Opening Day, Thursday, March 30 to April 2. The season-opening giveaway -- scheduled for the final day of the series -- is a brown and gold vintage-style baseball cap perfect to don throughout the season. Fans can also look forward to the first Beerfest and the first military appreciation day of the year.

March 30 at 1:10 p.m.

Event: Opening Day

The night that kicks off the season is expected to be filled with fanfare.

Friday, March 31 at 6:40 p.m.

Event: Party in the Park: Beerfest

Gallagher Square will be the pregame spot for live music and $5 beer specials.

Saturday, April 1 at 6:40 p.m.

Sunday, April 2 at 1:10 p.m.

*Giveaway!

Event: Military Opening Day

The San Diego Padres salute servicemembers and veterans with 25% off tickets on Sundays all season.

Event: Kidsfest

Ahead of the game, bounce houses, face painting, balloon artists and more. After the game, kids can run the bases.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Monday, April 3 at 6:40 p.m.

Event: Bark at the Park

Bring your fur pal to the ballpark with a special ticket.

Theme Game: Autism Acceptance Night

A theme-game package includes a limited edition themed Padres hat.

Tuesday, April 4 at 1:10 p.m.

Event: Salute to First Responders: Leaders for San Diego

The Padres honor first responders with 25% off tickets.

San Diego Padres @ Atlanta Braves

Thursday, April 6 at 4:20 p.m.

Friday, April 7 at 4:20 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 at 4:20 p.m.

Sunday, April 9 at 4:08 p.m.

San Diego Padres @ New York Mets

Monday, April 10 at 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11 at 4:10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12 at 10:10 a.m.

San Diego Padres vs Milwaukee Brewers

Thursday, April 13 at 6:40 p.m.

*Giveaway!

Friday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m.

Event: Party in the Park: Cocktailfest

Pregame in the Gallagher Square with live music and drink specials starting at $5.

Theme Game: Out at the Park

Celebrating San Diego's LGBTQ+ community with festivities at the park and a limited-edition Out at the Park hat.

Saturday, April 15 at 1:05 p.m.

Event: Jackie Robinson Day

The Padres celebrate Jackie Robinson's historic MLB debut

Sunday, April 16 at 1:10 p.m.

Event: Military Appreciation Day -- Salute Honoring POW/MIA

The San Diego Padres salute servicemembers and veterans with 25% off tickets on Sundays all season.

Event: Kidsfest

Ahead of the game, bounce houses, face painting, balloon artists and more. After the game, kids can run the bases.

Monday, April 17 @ 6:40 p.m.

Theme Game: African American Heritage Celebration

Celebrate African American Heritage with a specialty-themed Padres hat. The Padres will also honor Johnny Ritchey who broke the color barrier in the Pacific Coast League ad award scholarships in his name.

Tuesday, April 18 at 6:40 p.m.

*Giveaway

Wednesday, April 19 at 1:10 p.m.

San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Thursday, April 20 at 6:40 p.m.

Friday, April 21 at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, April 22 at 5:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 23 at 1:10 p.m.

San Diego Padres @ Chicago Cubs

Tuesday, April 25 at 4:40 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26 at 4:40 p.m.

Thursday, April 27 at 11:20 a.m.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

Saturday, April 29 at 2:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 30 at 12:05 p.m.



San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds

Monday, May 1 at 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2 at 6:40 p.m.

*Giveaway!

Event: Kidsfest

Ahead of the game, bounce houses, face painting, balloon artists and more. After the game, kids can run the bases.

Wednesday, May 3 at 1:10 p.m.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Friday, May 5 ay 6:40 p.m.

Event: Party in the Park: City Connect

Players rep their City Connect jerseys and you can enjoy drink specials starting at $5 and live music ahead of the game.

Saturday, May 6 at 5:40 p.m.

Theme Game: Nurse Appreciation Weekend

With a special theme game ticket, health care professionals will get a retractable badge reel.

Sunday, May 7 at 4:08 p.m.

*Giveaway!

Theme Game: Nurse Appreciation Weekend

With a special theme game ticket, health care professionals will get a retractable badge reel.

Event: Military Appreciation Day

The San Diego Padres salute servicemembers and veterans with 25% off tickets on Sundays all season.

Event: Kidsfest

Ahead of the game, bounce houses, face painting, balloon artists and more. After the game, kids can run the bases.



San Diego Padres at Minnesota Twins

Tuesday, May 9 at 4:40 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10 at 4:40 p.m.

Thursday, May 11 at 10:10 a.m.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Friday, May 12 at 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, May 13 at 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 14 at 1:10 p.m.

San Diego Padres vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, May 15 at 6:40 p.m.

*Giveaway!

Event: Party in the Park: Cocktailfest

Pregame in the Gallagher Square with live music and drink specials starting at $5.

Tuesday, May 16 at 6:40 p.m.

Event: Bark in the Park

Bring your fur pal to the ballpark with a special ticket.

Event: Salute to First Responders: San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

The Padres honor first responders with 25% off tickets.

Wednesday, May 17 ay 1:10 p.m.

San Diego Padres vs. Boston Red Sox

Friday, May 19 at 6:40 p.m.

Event: Party in the Park: BeerFest

Gallagher Square will be the pregame spot for live music and $5 beer specials.

Theme Night: Puerto Rican Heritage Celebration

With a separate ticket, guests get a specialty-themed Padres hat.

Saturday, May 20 at 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, May 21 at 1:10 p.m.

Event: Military Appreciation Day

The San Diego Padres salute servicemembers and veterans with 25% off tickets on Sundays all season.

Event: Kidsfest

Ahead of the game, bounce houses, face painting, balloon artists and more. After the game, kids can run the bases.

San Diego Padres @ Washington Nationals

Tuesday, May 23 at 4:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24 at 4:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 25 at 1:05 p.m.

San Diego Padres @ New York Yankees

Friday, May 26 at 4:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 27 at 10:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 28 at 10:35 a.m.

San Diego Padres @ Miami Marlins

Monday, May 29

Tuesday, May 30

Wednesday, May 31

NOTE: This is the schedule for the first half of the season. Get the full schedule here.