Here Are Your Super Tuesday Results So Far

This article was updated with the latest results at 10:10 a.m.

San Diego County residents voted on Super Tuesday and while ballots continue to be counted, their voices were heard as results began to trickle in overnight.

Several changes were up for grabs in the county, such as the San Diego’s mayor, several measures and more. Despite most of the county’s precincts turning in their reports, the results aren’t set in stone as the Registrar’s office continues to count the ballots for at least a few more days. However, this is what the precincts are so far reporting:

Presidential candidate

Residents in the county overwhelmingly favored President Donald Trump as the Republican candidate for November, while Sen. Bernie Sanders led Democrats with 30% of voters’ support, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 25%.

For other parties, Phil Collins was the leading Independent candidate with 30% of support. The Peace & Freedom party’s leading candidate was Gloria La Riva with 64% of support while Libertarian voters had Jacob Hornberger in the lead at 20.95%. Meanwhile, Howie Hawkins led the Green party with 36.03% of support.

San Diego mayor

Democrat Assemblymember Todd Gloria of California’s 78th District led the polls with 40.23% of support on Tuesday, with Scott Sherman of the San Diego City Council following at 25.17%.

Measure A

Just more than half the percentage of voters in the county rejected the development measure that would require the public’s vote on most large housing projects in semi-rural areas. It had 51% of voters reject the initiative.

Measure B

Nearly 60% of voters rejected Measure B, which entailed voters affirming the Board of Supervisors’ approval of the 2,15-home Newland Sierra Project.

The initiative to increase hotel tax in the city to use those funds for a convention center project, fix roads and go to homeless programs so far received 64.55% of support, but required 2/3 of voters to be in favor of the measure.

Measure D

Voters in San Diego overwhelmingly showed support for this measure with nearly 80% of voters in favor of it. The measure called for the city charter to be required to appoint the city auditor from a list of three candidates. Term limits would be limited to two five-year terms.

Preliminary results show what San Diego residents so far think about Measure C, which will raise taxes on hotels to use the funds for a convention center project, street fixtures and homeless programs.

Measure E

Chula Vista voters were so far in favor by 65% of this measure, which requires the city to receive state funding for infrastructure projects to make it easier to use project labor agreements.

Measure G

In Del Mar, 58% of voters so far rejected the Marisol Specific Plan, which would have allowed to 17-acre resort project to move forward. It promised the construction of condos, a resort hotel and businesses above Dog Beach.

Measure S

The majority of Lemon Grove voters rejected a measure to raise the city’s sales tax with 59% of voters rejecting the measure.

Measure H

National City voters have so far been in favor of a measure that appoints the offices of city clerk and treasurer instead of electing them. The measure had 53.19% of support.

Measure J

Also in National City, the majority of voters supported the measure to requires pet stores to get their animals from shelters or rescue group. As of Wednesday morning, 58.19% of voters supported the measure.

Measure K

In Oceanside, nearly 75% of voters rejected a measure that would change the city’s City Clerk and City Treasurer positions from elective to appointive.

Former Vice President Joe Biden swept the Democratic primaries on Super Tuesday after winning nine states, but delegate-heavy California is still up for grabs.

School bonds

There were several school bonds on the ballot on Tuesday that required 55% of support in order to pass.

More than half the population of voters in Chula Vista and Escondido voted in support of approving bonds for schools, but not enough to allow the measure to advance. The bonds measures exceeded 60% for San Ysidro schools, however.

As for Cajon Valley, Lakeside Union and Poway Unified schools, more than half of voters rejected the motion.

Prop. 13, the only statewide proposition on the ballot, had 56.84% of voters rejecting the measure. It promised to commit $15 billion dollars in bonds for facility repairs in California schools.

U.S. Representative - 49th District

When it came to the county’s U.S. Representative for the 49th District, Rep. Mike Levin led the polls at nearly 56%. The Democrat is seeking another term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Representative – 50th District

Ten candidates vied to represent the 50th district in the House of Representatives after the seat was vacated by convicted Rep. Duncan Hunter. The lone Democrat in the race, Ammar Campa-Najjar led the polls with 34.93% of support.

U.S. Representative – 51st District

As for the 51st District, Juan Vargas had more than double the support of his opponent, Juan Hidalgo Jr. at 69.58%.

U.S. Representative – 52nd District

When it came to the state’s 52nd district, Scott Peters had the majority of voters’ support with 48.36% of residents in his favor.

U.S. Representative – 53rd District

Democrat Sara Jacobs led the polls with 29.56% of voters supporting her to represent the 53rd district.

County Board of Supervisors District 1

Leading the polls to represent District 1 as a member of the Board of Supervisors was Ben Hueso, who garnered 30.72% of voter support.

County Board of Supervisors District 2

As for District 2, Joel Anderson led the polls with 37.47% of voters voting in his favor.

County Board of Supervisors District 3

When it came to District 3, Kristin Diana Gaspar garnered the most voter support at 46.26%.

San Diego City Attorney

With the majority of voters in her favor, Mara Elliott led the polls for San Diego City Attorney at 66.31%.

71st Assembly District

Democrats Tina Rynberg, Christina Perry, Marilyn Riley, Sharon Cox, Erin Clark and Judith Walters gained the most support from this district, which represents the East County.

As for the Republicans, the top six candidates were Joel Anderson, Frank Hilliker, Jim Kelly, Dustin Trotter, Mark Bryan and Dan Bickford.

75th Assembly District

Republicans Regina Roberts, Kimberly Mead, Matt Stockton, Alana Sorensen, Lee De Meo and Randy Berholtz had the most support in their party. This district represents the inland communities of North County.

As for Democrats, the top six candidates were Heather Roberts, Gloria Conejo, Theresa “Terry” Corrales, Georgine Tomasi, Vanessa Valenzuela and Gibhran Jimenez.

76th Assembly District

The top six Democratic candidates here were Francine Busby, Ester Sanchez, Sheri Sachs, Cecily “Cess” Resnick, Linda Sue Slater and Megan Ley. This district covers the coastal stretch of North County.

When it came to Republicans, the six most supported candidates were Melanie Burkholder, Judy Rees, Donna Cleary, Patti Siegmann, Duane Siegmann and John Buell.

77th Assembly District

Republicans Carl Demaio, Tony Krvaric, Brian Pepin, T.J. Zane, Andrew Skale and Lynette Williams were the top six contenders in this district, which represents Poway, Fairbanks Ranch, Rancho Santa Fe and a portion of San Diego.

As for Democrats, Lori Saldaña, Melinda Vásquez, Lauren Bier, Octavio Aguilar, Esther “Sunny” Escovedo and Ryan Trabuco had the most support.

78th Assembly District

Democratic candidates Bryan Pease, Sarah Davis, Rick Bates, Becca Taylor, Pratima Gupta and Gretchen Newsom had the most support from their party. This district covers Coronado, Del Mar, Imperial Beach, Solana Beach and a portion of San Diego.

As for Republicans, the top six contenders were Richard Bailey, Elizabeth Spillane, Bradley Gerbel, Aimee Faucett, Jean Roesch and Francis Barraza.

79th Assembly District

The top six Republican candidates in this district were John McCann, Tamara Rodriguez, John Hoy, John Moore, Patricia O’Mara and George Williams. This district represents a portion of San Diego, Bonita, Chula Vista, La Mesa, Lemon Grove and National City.

When it came to Democrats, Taisha Brown, Steve Padilla, Donnetta Moore, Danny Ortiz, Evlyn Andrade and Eduardo Reyes gained the most support.

80th Assembly District

The top six Democratic candidates here were David Alvarez, Vivian Moreno, Nathan Fletcher, Andrea Cardenas, Steve Castaneda and Eddie Padilla. This district covers portions of Chula Vista, National city and San Diego.

As for Republicans, Craig Candelore, William “Bud” McLeroy, Paula Whitsell, Lincoln Pickard, Robert Santos and Cassandra Nicole Shand were the top six candidates.