Help the San Diego Food Bank Feed Families in Need Now Through January 1

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank is holding its 44th Annual Holiday Food Drive to help San Diegans in need. This holiday season, many of us will gather with friends and family to enjoy warm meals and the spirit of giving. But for thousands in our community, the holidays are a time of hunger and uncertainty. From now through January 1, the San Diego Food Bank has a number of opportunities for the community and local businesses to help provide food for our neighbors in need. Whether you make an online donation, host a community food drive or virtual food drive, donate nonperishable food items, or participate in the holiday campaign at area Albertsons, Vons, or Pavilions supermarkets, your support for the Holiday Food Drive will help families and individuals this holiday season.

Nonperishable items can be dropped off now through January 1. Pick up a few “most needed” food items and place them in the Food Bank’s red barrels located at the front of local Albertsons, Vons, or Pavilions supermarkets and at participating partner locations throughout San Diego County. All donations will be distributed to San Diegans in need through the Food Bank’s network of more than 500 nonprofit partners.

Now through January 1, the community can purchase $5 Hunger Bags during checkout at Albertsons, Vons, or Pavilions supermarkets. Each bag includes household staples such as canned meats, pasta, canned fruits and vegetables and fruit, rice, and beans.

There are many ways to help fight hunger, feed hope, and spread joy this season. You can learn more or donate online at sandiegofoodbank.org/holiday.