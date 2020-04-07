dogs

Helen Woodward Animal Center Taking in Dozens of Dogs From Louisiana

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez and Ashley Matthews

Dozens of dogs in need of a home will arrive in San Diego on Tuesday following a long trek from Louisiana.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center is taking in 38 dogs from the Pelican State’s Heart of Louisiana Humane Society, which takes in pets from overburdened and high-kill animal shelters and places them with organizations that are better equipped.

Already the San Diego-based animal shelter has taken in 70 dogs on Friday and will continue to receive more on Tuesday. Workers are being extra careful when receiving the pups by wearing personal protective equipment and immediately giving the dogs a bath upon arrival.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, adopting a pet at Helen Woodward will be by appointment only. Click here for details.

