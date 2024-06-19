San Diego County Fair

Heavy traffic on I-5 as crowds flock to San Diego County Fair on Juneteenth

By Renee Schmiedeberg

Northbound traffic on Interstate 5 was heavily backed up near the San Diego County Fair on June 19, 2024 as fairgoers flocked to the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Juneteenth. (NBC 7 San Diego)
Northbound traffic on Interstate 5 was heavily backed up near the San Diego County Fair on Wednesday evening as fairgoers flocked to the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Juneteenth.

The Fair declared a sell-out on admission as unusually large crowds packed the Fairgrounds on Wednesday, according to fair officials.

Traffic was slowed even into the single digits around 6 p.m. from Vista Sorrento Parkway exit to the Via De La Valle exit, according to SigAlert.

Compounding the traffic, a hit-and-run crash on I-5 north was partially blocking the off-ramp at Via De La Valle.

In response to the crowds, the Fair announced on Wednesday they would still allow anyone who arrives to the fairgrounds by 6:30 p.m. to enter, as well as anyone who had already purchased a ticket to the Fair that day, or a anyone who buys a Fair Tripper ticket.

If you've already purchased a ticket but aren't ready to brave the crowds, the Fair will honor your unredeemed ticket for a different day.

Heavy traffic to the San Diego County Fair helped to create a major headache for I-5 drivers on June 19, 2024. (SigAlert)

