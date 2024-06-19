Heavy traffic on I-5 as crowds flock to San Diego County Fair on Juneteenth

Northbound traffic on Interstate 5 was heavily backed up near the San Diego County Fair on Wednesday evening as fairgoers flocked to the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Juneteenth.

The Fair declared a sell-out on admission as unusually large crowds packed the Fairgrounds on Wednesday, according to fair officials.

Traffic was slowed even into the single digits around 6 p.m. from Vista Sorrento Parkway exit to the Via De La Valle exit, according to SigAlert.

Compounding the traffic, a hit-and-run crash on I-5 north was partially blocking the off-ramp at Via De La Valle.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

In response to the crowds, the Fair announced on Wednesday they would still allow anyone who arrives to the fairgrounds by 6:30 p.m. to enter, as well as anyone who had already purchased a ticket to the Fair that day, or a anyone who buys a Fair Tripper ticket.

If you've already purchased a ticket but aren't ready to brave the crowds, the Fair will honor your unredeemed ticket for a different day.