Heat Wave Blazes on in San Diego County

A heat wave will continue Saturday in San Diego County, but conditions are starting to shift slightly, and only the deserts will remain hot by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The high pressure system over the Southwestern United States remains in place and will keep most of the region blazing hot through Saturday, forecasters said.

An NWS excessive-heat warning will remain in effect through 9 p.m. Saturday in the western valleys, 9 p.m. Sunday in the mountains and 9 p.m. Sunday in the deserts.

Inland heat will continue as our relentless high pressure system continues its hold across the region. The coast will be cooler thanks to our natural air conditioner 🌊 #cawx #weekendvibes pic.twitter.com/AkoFho8io2 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 19, 2021

NBC 7's meteorologist Crystal Egger said next week we finally start cooling down but deserts will remain between 105-110°.

The June solstice occurs this Sunday at 8:32 p.m. PDT - it just happens that the solstice falls on the same day as Father’s Day. This marks the official beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere - it is the longest day and shortest night of the calendar year.

Beating the Heat

Residents can cool down with air conditioners or fans, and those who want to go outdoors during the heat wave are encouraged to wear sunscreen. Everyone should remember to drink plenty of water in order to stay hydrated.

Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion, heatstroke and heat cramps pose a threat during these times, especially to vulnerable communities like the elderly and children.

The Centers for Disease Control said such illnesses can be identified by symptoms that include fatigue, headache, cramping, dizziness, nausea, or vomiting and fainting. Anyone who sees someone in distress is urged to call 911 immediately.

It is also encouraged to refrain from leaving children and pets unattended in cars in order to prevent tragedy. Temperatures in an enclosed vehicle can skyrocket within just minutes, causing serious injury or even death.

The San Diego Humane Society offered some tips to keep pets cool in hot weather. Like providing plenty of water at all times, including when away from home, leaving pets inside where it's cool at home as much as possible and not leaving a pet alone in a parked vehicle -- even with the windows open.

NBC 7's/Telemundo 20's Ana Cristina Sanchez shares tips on how to avoid heat stroke -- and what to do if you're experiencing symptoms.

Safety Tips: How to Beat the Heat in San Diego County

“If you see folks profusely sweating, they have a rapid heart rate, they feel nauseous or dizzy and then the sweating stops, heat illness is actually taking effect and it can happen rather quickly,” Cal Fire spokesman Capt. Frank Lococo said.

Parveen also outlined some important heat safety tips here. This includes:

Drink lots of water

Take breaks from the sun/being outside

Check on the elderly

Wear lightweight, loose clothing

Never leave children or pets alone in cars – it gets so hot in there, so quickly

"Please make sure your pets and livestock have cool water to drink and someplace to take shelter from the heat," Parveen said. "Remember: Never leave kids or pets in a hot car. Walk your pets in the morning and evening; pavement can be 40 to 60 degrees above the air temperatures. That's near 130 degrees and hot enough to fry an egg, let alone burn little paws!"

San Diego County will open its Cool Zones for the 2021 summer season to both humans and service animals starting June 15. Here’s a list of local Cool Zones where you can find some respite from the heat.