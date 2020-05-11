Health Care Workers to Protest Palomar Health’s Layoffs of Hundreds of Workers

Health care workers at Palomar Health will protest Monday in Escondido in opposition of its layoffs of more than 300 employees.

Palomar Health announced last month its plans to eliminate 317 positions due to revenue lost amid the coronavirus pandemic, a move that terminated about 5% of its workforce. Appalled at the move, several employees plan to protest outside Palomar Medical Center in Escondido in response to the layoffs.

The nurse’s union said the decision was “irresponsible” as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Palomar Health said the move was necessary to “ensure the organization can continue providing healthcare to North San Diego County residents now and in the future.”

It stated that due to the pandemic, it saw up to a 50% decrease in patient visits. As a result, 267 positions and 50 bedside clinicians were terminated. Seventy of those roles were open while 98 were per diem.

Employees at Palomar Health in Poway took action and held a demonstration in opposition of the layoffs of dozens of nurses.

A similar protest was held last month in Poway after the health care facility to show support to workers who were temporarily laid off as a result of the pandemic.

Monday's protest is scheduled to begin at noon.