Gunman Who Shot Teen, Man in National City Sought: Police

Authorities sought public help Wednesday in identifying the vehicle and its shooter(s) who struck a teenage boy and a young man in National City with bullets, leaving them both critically injured and hospitalized.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, the National City Police Department received calls about shots fired and two victims down near 2500 E. Plaza Blvd.

Once officers arrived at the violent crime scene, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were found on the ground with gunshot wounds in the back of the Firestone Complete Auto Care located at 2531 E. Plaza Blvd., according to the NCPD.

Both victims were treated on the scene before being rushed to a trauma center via ambulance, according to police. The victims remain hospitalized and in critical condition.

It is believed the suspects arrived and drove away from the shooting in a dark-colored sedan, according to the NCPD. The vehicle was occupied by at least two people.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, as NCPD detectives actively investigate this crime.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the NCPD Investigations Division at 619-336-4460 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.