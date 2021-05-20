Gunman Sought After 24-Year-Old Man Shot in College Area

San Diego police are searching for the gunman who shot and injured a 24-year-old man Wednesday night in the College area.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., the victim was walking up to an apartment on the 4900 block of Catoctin Drive to meet someone when a man pointed a gun at him and opened fire, SDPD said. The victim turned and ran away when he saw the firearm, and was ultimately shot in the lower back.

The victim’s girlfriend rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the assailant remains on the loose. The only description available was that he had short hair.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact SDPD’s Eastern Division at (858) 495-7900. The investigation is ongoing.