Gun Buyback Exchange Held in Encanto

The San Diego Police Department teamed up with the United African American Ministerial Council (UAAMAC) to hold a gun buyback exchange in Encanto on Saturday.

People were able to exchange handguns or basic rifles for $100 gift cards and assault rifles could be redeemed for $200 gift cards.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police say the buyback started because of community outreach after a 2008 shooting at Lincoln High School killed two teenagers.

Police officers and gun owners at the event said there are many reasons for giving up weapons.

“I'm just turning in this weapon that my father had for years and it's been in the house, and I have no use for any guns,” said Louise Holland, gun owner.

"The people that are bringing it today, you can tell, they're very safe conscious, but they don’t want the guns taken from their home and possibly be used for, you know, ways that are going to hurt people,” said SDPD Capt. Manuel Del Toro.

Del Toro said most of the guns exchanged Saturday were basic rifles and handguns, one assault rifle did come in.

“Over the years we have gotten up to 300 weapons on a day like this, I think we are on pace today to break about 100 at least. We are a little slower than normal,” he said.

This was a “no questions asked” event and the only requirement for the firearms is they must be in functioning order to qualify. All weapons collected will be destroyed.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department also participating in the event.