Gulls Reveal 2021 Preseason Schedule

American Hockey League training camps typically don't last very long. These days nothing is typical.

The Gulls are in the middle of a record long 24-day training camp so, to break up the monotony a bit, they're scheduling a record six preseason games. The full exhibition schedule looks like this:

Saturday, 1/16 vs Ontario 1:00 pm

Sunday, 1/17 at Ontario 3:00 pm

Tuesday, 1/19 vs San Jose 6:00 pm

Thursday, 1/21 vs San Jose 6:00 pm

Monday, 1/25 vs Stockton 6:00 pm

Wednesday, 1/27 vs Stockton 6:00 pm

All the home games will be played at FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice in Irvine, which is where the Gulls will be playing their regular season matches until it's safe for them to return to Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Fans will not be allowed to watch the games in person yet but all six exhibition tilts can be heard on the Gulls Audio Network.

San Diego still expects to start its regular season on February 5 but the full schedule is being worked out. It's likely the Gulls will play around 40 games against only clubs in the Pacific Division, which (with eight teams) is the largest in the American Hockey League.