At least 2 shot at Grantville apartment complex: San Diego police

At least two people are injured after a shootout between two groups broke out at an apartment complex in the Grantville neighborhood on Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened in the 4000 block of Alvarado Canyon Road near the Grantville Trolley Station, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers found at least two victims at the scene who were then taken to the hospital, SDPD said.

At this time, four males have been detained, but other suspects may still be at large, police said

Several SDPD divisions responded to the shooting, as well as deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and officers from the California Highway Patrol, according to SDPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.

