Got $764K On It? State Grant to Help San Diego Support Local Cannabis Businesses

A $764,261 grant from the California Department of Cannabis Control will help San Diego's Cannabis Business Division train local businesses on regulatory compliance

By Rafael Avitabile

The city of San Diego is getting money from the state to train up local cannabis businesses on industry laws and regulations.

The grant comes from California's Department of Cannabis Control. With the money, the city's Cannabis Business Division support local business by doing the following, according to the city:


  • Develop a web portal that will automate and streamline the tracking and upload of annual self-compliance requirements.  
  • Procure equipment and software to inspect, track and actively regulate licensed businesses. 
  • Hire a consultant to help applicants navigate the permitting process. 
  • Ensure equitable opportunities to enter the legal cannabis market are available for populations and communities disproportionately affected by cannabis prohibition.  
  • Fund training and education for licensees on applicable City and state regulations and requirements.  

In a news release from the city, Mayor Todd Gloria said the grant will help "streamline and enhance the local regulatory process."

The city received a similar $75,000 grant last March. The Cannabis Equity Grant from the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development was intended to help fund a cannabis equity assessment and support the development of a first-ever cannabis equity program.

