Gore Pads Rookie of the Year Resume, Padres Win Again

The Padres have not had a Rookie of the Year winner since Benito Santiago in 1987. MacKenzie Gore is making one heck of a case to end that drought.

The 23-year-old lefty was dominant again in a 4-0 win over the Brewers, securing at least a series split in Milwaukee. Gore tossed 6.0 innings and struck out a career high-tying 10, and he did it with all four of his pitches tying the Brewers hitters in knots.

Gore also threw a career high 108 pitches but didn't look like he was laboring. He now has 57 punchouts in 48.0 innings and lowered his season ERA to 1.50. If he had another 5.0 innings under his belt he'd be qualified for the earned run average title, and take over the National League lead from ... Joe Musgrove, who dropped his ERA to 1.64 with 8.0 shutout innings on Friday night in Wisconsin.

Jake Cronenworth had a great day at the plate and handled most of San Diego's run output. Cronenworth had an RBI double and a 2-run home run, both with two outs, showing signs he's emerging from a season-long cold spell. Jurickson Profar brought in the final run with an RBI groundout to score Jose Azocar.

The Padres can win the 4-game set in Milwaukee on Sunday when Mike Clevinger returns from the Injured List to former Friar Eric Lauer.

