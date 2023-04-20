Good Samaritan Paddles Out to Help Struggling Swimmer Wearing Life Jacket Near Sunset Cliffs: Lifeguards

A struggling swimmer and a good Samaritan who went into the ocean to help them were both helped to shore Thursday night by San Diego Lifeguards near Sunset Cliffs.

Lifeguards responded to reports of distressed swimmers in the water near Ladera Street just before 10 p.m. They could not confirm if the first swimmer was on a vessel before they ended up in the water, but they did say the swimmer was wearing a life jacket, according to Lifeguard Lt. Rick Strobel.

A good Samaritan paddled out to the swimmer on a surfboard or something similar and tried to help the swimmer, according to Lt. Strobel. Then two lifeguards arrived and helped them to the beach.

"The ocean is inherently dangerous at any time of night," Strobel said. He also thanked the good Samaritan for his help.

Strobel could not confirm if the endangered swimmer came from a smuggling vessel. Federal agents in the water also responded, but Strobel could not confirm which agency they were from.

This story will be updated as more information is confirmed.