Gloomy Skies and Rain Ahead: It Feels Like Fall in San Diego

Gloomy skies over San Diego County Friday were just a precursor for what's to come this weekend -- a chance for some rain and definitely that fall-like weather some locals have been waiting for.

While Friday in San Diego County started with a layer of fog and some patchy drizzle, the first chance of showers -- and maybe even thunderstorms -- was expected late Friday night. Those chances will increase throughout the weekend.

The rain is thanks to a slow-moving upper-level low spinning off the coast of Southern California. The system is expected to make its way south over the coming days, the National Weather Service said.

While showers are expected throughout the day Saturday, they will peak Saturday afternoon and evening, the NWS said. Rainfall will start to ease for areas west of the mountains Sunday.

In all, the storm is expected to dump a tenth of an inch of rain near the coast and a quarter of an inch in the deserts. the NWS said. The mountains will see the most rain with precipitation forecasted at .35 inches or more.

Expect the air to be chilly as well. Temperatures are expected to drop 5 to 15 degrees below average for this time of year.

So far, it looks like another storm system could bring some sprinkles late next week, so expect this cool, Autumn-ready weather for a bit longer.