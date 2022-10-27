Global University Ranking Slots UC San Diego in Top 20

The University of California, San Diego is world-renowned, according to a ranking released by U.S. News and World Report.

The report's Best Global Universities list slotted UC San Diego at no. 20 in the world, up one spot from its ranking last year. Tritons can also be proud of their school landing 15th among universities in the U.S and sixth among the nation's top public schools.

"This well-deserved recognition shines a light on UC San Diego’s stellar academic research performance and our global reputation for innovation and societal impact," said Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. "Our experts and researchers consistently collaborate across disciplines both inside and outside the university to advance science, art, medicine and social science."

The report considered 2,000 universities in this year's rankings, using 13 indicators, including global and regional research reputation, to form its rankings. It also includes subject-specific rankings. Here's how UC San Diego fared.

Gastroenterology and Hepatology (1)

Microbiology (3)

Biotechnology and Applied Microbiology (4)

Cell Biology (6)

Biology and Biochemistry (7)

Molecular Biology and Genetics (8)

Pharmacology and Toxicology (10)

Neuroscience and Behavior (11)

Immunology (16)

Clinical Medicine (19)

Geosciences (19)

Meteorology and Atmospheric Sciences (20)

Check out UC San Diego's full ranking report here.