Gas leak forces evacuations, road closures in Carlsbad

A Friday afternoon gas leak forced authorities to close stretches of Carlsbad Village Drive and Carlsbad Boulevard, and evacuate nearby buildings.

The Carlsbad Police Department announced initial road closures in a post on X at 3:23 p.m.

Westbound Carlsbad Village Drive is closed from State Street to Carlsbad Boulevard, and northbound Carlsbad Boulevard is closed from Oak Avenue to Carlsbad Village Drive, according to CPD. Police are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

The cause of the leak has not been determined.

This story will be updated as we learn new information.