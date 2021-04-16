Full Closure of Northbound SR-163 on Saturday

On Saturday, all lanes of the northbound State Route 163 will be closed from Interstate 5 to Interstate 8 for multiple maintenance activities, according to Caltrans.

The closure will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The northbound and southbound I-5 connectors to SR-163, and the westbound State Route 94 (SR-94) to northbound I-5, will also be closed.

Motorists may use the following detours:

Northbound SR-163: take northbound I-5 to eastbound I-8 to northbound SR-163

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, click here.