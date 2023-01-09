Friends Killed in San Marcos Shooting Identified, Deputies Still Searching for Suspects

Two friends killed in an afternoon shooting in San Marcos last week have been identified, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigators.

Jesus Garcia, 19, and Nicholas Tiefer, 202, were shot last Wednesday along West Borden Road. Deputies found Garcia on the ground near the entrance of a nearby park with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to deputies. Tiefer was found in the passenger seat of an SUV that had come to a stop partially on the curb, perpendicular to traffic. He had an apparent gunshot wound to his neck, deputies said.

NBC 7's Alexis Rivas has more on the shooting

Both men were taken to the hospital and Garcia died from his injuries that day. Tiefer was reportedly in critical condition and died at the hospital on Saturday.

Garcia and Tiefer were friends, according to the Sheriff's Department. Investigators are still trying to track down a suspect or suspect, and have not released any descriptions of possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SDSO Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

The men were shot at around 1:30 p.m. on a busy road in front of Paloma Elementary School. The campus was hosting around 40 students for a winter camp program and had to be put on lockdown, San Marcos Unified School District spokesperson Amy Ventetuolo told NBC 7 the day of the shooting.